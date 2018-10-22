Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College is undergoing one of the most significant construction projects in its history.

The college is getting a brand new academic and music building which because of a $157 million bond initiative passed by voters back in 2014.

On Monday, president Dr. Mark Escamilla and others gave an update on the project which is expected to be completed less than a year.

"They will be able to walk into a practice room we'll have five with state of the art tech, those five the students can walk in touch a button, record their practice session play it back or record to a thumb drive and carry it out," Cynthia Bridges said.

Board of regents and guests were invited to sign a steel beam that will be used in the building's construction.

The new facility is expected to open to students by August of 2019.

