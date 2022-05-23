Del Mar College offers new way to help eligible students pay for classes, fees

The Tuition Advantage Grant, or TAG, helps students focus on their studies and not student loans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paying for college can seem like a bigger challenge than the actual coursework these days. Del Mar College wants to take some of that stress off eligible students by helping them pay for tuition and fees through a new program.

The Tuition Advantage Grant, or TAG, is designed to cover tuition and mandatory fees for four consecutive long semesters (fall and spring) and is available starting with the fall 2022 semester.

And, recipients don’t have to pay back the funds.

“Del Mar College’s Tuition Advantage Grant is an opportunity for qualifying students to focus on their program of study, avoid student loans and not worry about the cost of their tuition and fees,” says Joseph Ruiz, Director of DMC Financial Aid Services. “With this new program, the College is leveraging all federal, state and institutional funds and investing in our greatest asset… our students.”

Funds for the TAG Program come from federal and state aid––such as Pell Grants and Texas Education Opportunity Grants––scholarships and other gift aid. After federal and state financial aid are applied, students’ remaining balances will be covered by the TAG Program.

The program was officially launched Monday morning, May 23. Those who meet the eligibility criteria can now apply. To be eligible, applicants:

must be a Texas resident.

their family adjusted gross income is $125,000 or less.

must be enrolled or admitted to a degree-seeking program for the upcoming fall or spring semesters for 9 credit hours minimum and 12 credit hours maximum OR in a selected Continuing Education program.

Continuing Education program. must have a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA if not eligible to complete a FASFA) on file and Pell/state grant eligible. Continuing Education students must complete the Texas Public Education Grant (TPEG) application and a DMC Continuing Education registration packet.

maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements.

are not in default on an educational loan.

do not currently hold a bachelor’s degree.

The program is open to both new and current students.

New credit students need to submit their Apply Texas admissions application (www.goapplytexas.org), along with the FAFSA. The TAG Program does not cover dual credit high school students or dual enrollment high school Continuing Education students.

Additional information is available online on the College’s TAG Program Q&A page at www.delmar.edu/becoming-a-viking/afford/tag-program.html.

You can also contact the DMC Financial Aid Services Office at 361-698-1293 or financialaid@delmar.edu or visit their web page at www.delmar.edu/becoming-a-viking/afford/index.html. Fall 2022 credit courses begin Aug. 29 with registration currently underway. For details, visit www.delmar.edu/current-students/registration/.

