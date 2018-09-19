Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College held a special tribute to the late Tejano civil rights leader Dr. Hector P. Garcia on Wednesday as part of the state's official recognition day.

Every third Wednesday in September the state of Texas honors the founder of the American G.I. forum. The forum focuses on veterans' issues, education, and civil rights issues.

The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation presented Del Mar College with a $25,000 donation.

Members of the G.I forum and students from the Collegiate High School and Harold T Branch Academy were also in attendance to honor the Mexican-American rights advocate.

"I think everyone needs to know about my father and his contributions to this country and his contributions to health care and veterans and for education. Also, that's why the foundation we love to award our funding to education."

One of Garcia's principles was education.

Wednesday's donation will go directly to helping students with scholarships to attend Del Mar College.

