Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College hosted their 7th annual B.I.G. event on Wednesday at the Del Mar College Center for Economic Development.

160 people were in attendance to engage with over 20 vendors to help local businesses in Booming industry, International trade, and Government contracting.

According to entrepreneurs, running a business has its share of challenges, but it's events like B.I.G. that can make all the difference.

"Some of the problems we face is maybe a saturated market, but you gotta take yourself above it. If you want to expand and grow it's a great opportunity to be out here," James Hernandez said.

Attendees also had the chance to network with larger businesses associated with big projects, including the Harbor Bridge.

