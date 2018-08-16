Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The Coastal Bend is about to get new registered nurses after Wednesday nights special pinning ceremony on the Del Mar College's East Campus.

The nurses pinning ceremony was for the summer class of 26 students that were able to take the next step towards their nursing education.

Nurses were dressed in full white uniform attire at the Harvin Center. The nurses carried battery operated candles while they received pins and recited the Florence Nightingale pledge in accordance with the time-honored tradition.

"Well, this is always the faculty's favorite time of the year where we really get to have a ceremony that kind of special for the nursing graduates we get to see the efforts and the ending of all their hard work, said program director Dr. Jennifer McWha.

The students now have the chance to take the Texas Nurse's Board examination.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII