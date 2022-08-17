Del Mar College host's pining ceremony for first batch of BSN nursing students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College's Nurse Education Department marked a milestone Thursday night by pinning its first cohort of registered nurses.
The department pinned 72 nurses overall in the ceremony.
Now, more nurses from the Coastal Bend are headed into the workforce which is currently facing a staffing shortage.
"This has been a long journey, so the fact that Del Mar had an opportunity to get that at a very small fraction of the cost, I mean I couldn't pass it up," said Noemi Padilla Harkless, a graduating student from the BSN program. "I'm honored to be part of the first program. I'm excited!"
