CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College hosted its annual Viking Fall Carnival Friday at the Harvin Center.



The carnival is sponsored by Del Mar College's Student Leadership and Campus life Office and featured games, prizes for costumes, and food for the attendees.



The event helped student groups and organizations to raise funds for the community causes they support.



"They are also helping each other for all their booths and all their set-ups. It's a team-building exercise," staff member Estevan Guerra.



According to Guerra, the event is an excellent time for students to work together toward common goals.



The fall carnival lasts until 10 p.m. and is open to the public.





