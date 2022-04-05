Del Mar College inducts two new Hall of Fame members

This year's two hall of fame inductees are psychology major Sofia Jimenez and public relations and advertising major Nichaela Shaheen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Wednesday night, Del Mar College inducted two new Hall of Fame members and also recognized 88 outstanding students at the college's 70th annual recognition ceremony.

The event has been going on for seven decades and celebrates students and educators for their academic achievements, community service and mentorship.

This year's two hall of fame inductees are psychology major Sofia Jimenez and public relations and advertising major Nichaela Shaheen.

