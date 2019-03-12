CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College celebrated the beginning of construction of its brand new southside campus Monday.

Students from Veterans Memorial High School and other high schools from around the southside of Corpus Christi were on hand for the celebration.

The new campus will be located on Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard. It will be the new home of the College's Architecture, Drafting & Technology Center; Bio-Technology Center; Hospitality, and Culinary Arts centers.

Del Mar College's southside campus is expected to be constructed by the year 2022.

