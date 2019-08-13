CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Board voted to look into bringing back student housing.

Students and faculty will gather in the coming months to talk about what the needs are and discuss the various options like dorms or apartments.

Over 2,000 attend the college from outside the county, and many have asked about campus housing.

A proposal was handed to the board Tuesday, and now the groundwork has to be completed before any final approval.

"We plan to come back to the board in November or December and give them the feedback. At that point, we'd start talking about construction options," said Rito Silva, Vice President of Student Affairs at Del Mar College.

The last time the college had student housing was in 1972.

