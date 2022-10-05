Del Mar College makes increased progress on Oso Creek campus

The big highlight of this campus is the 100,000-square-foot stem building. Construction on the Oso Creek Campus is on time to finish by 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the City's southside, Del Mar College invited their Board of Regents to a special tour of the new Oso Creek Campus.

The new campus is located at the intersection of Yorktown and Rodd Field Road.

Tuesday, the board was able to walk the future halls of the campus and get a first hand look at some of the classrooms ahead of next year's grand opening.

The big highlight of this campus is the 100,000-square-foot stem building.

Mark Escamilla, DMC President and CEO, said some students can expect to take classes in the new campus as early as July.

"An assortment of offerings for our students including culinary and core classes leading up to the grand opening in January," Escamilla said.

he adds that the new location will significantly cut down on travel times for students commuting across town. Again, construction on the Oso Creek Campus is on time to finish by 2023.

