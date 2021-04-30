Del Mar College names instructors of the year, student hall-of-fame inductees

Four students join the ranks of nearly 414 inductees who have set the bar for becoming DMC Hall of Fame honorees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College named two Instructors of the Year and four new Hall-of-Fame inductees during a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

A tradition since 1949, this year’s four Hall of Fame inductees include:

Hunter Carver, computer programming and business administration major

Nadya Garcia, speech major

Joel Hernandez, music education major; and

Christina Venegas, court reporting major.

Students are selected for their scholarship, leadership and participation in student organizations. These four students join the ranks of nearly 414 inductees who have set the bar for becoming DMC Hall of Fame honorees.

Instructors of the Year for both East and West campus were announced.

Dr. Bryan Stone, professor of history with the Social Sciences Department on the East Campus and Trey Alvarez, instructor of dental hygiene with the Dental and Imaging Technology Department on the West campus were chosen as leaders on their campuses.

The College also honored 65 students who received “Outstanding Achievement” Awards in programs of study in the institution’s academic divisions.

DIVISION OF ARTS AND SCIENCES

Advertising/Public Relations : Leah Johnston; Biology : Jennifer Norman; Chemistry : Richard Rodriguez; Digital/Media : Jalil Hamauei; Foreign Language : Emily Donato; Interpreter Preparation and Deaf Studies : Laura Josephsen, Andie Purdy; Kinesiology : Alydah Gonzalez, Abriana Quintero; Music : Julia Arnett, Erika Money, Damien De La Cruz; Mexican American Studies : Taylor A. Jung; Radio/TV : Derek Curtis; Speech : Nadya Garcia

DIVISION OF BUSINESS, ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Accounting : Gloria Morales, Ashley Villegas; Cosmetology : Khloee Burke, Ross DeAnna, Valeria Salazar; Hospitality Management : Bryan Kaminski, Amanda Barnes; Dental Assisting : Eryka Dews; Dental Hygiene : Mallery H. Avery, Amber G. Batcha, Violet Bates, Kayla A. Cuellar, Lorena E. Avina Elizarraras, Sarai M. Leiva, Jireh McCann, Cynderilla N. Mangeda Momha, Tu N. Ngo; Diagnostic Medical Sonography : Hannah Kile; Echocardiography : Erin Russell; Management Development : Seff Hernandez, Savannah Gwynn, Christina Mangus, Sara Underbrink; MEDICAL ASSISTING: Samantha Sanchez; Nursing : Jynn Enriquez; Occupational Therapy Assistant : Leticia Cervantes, Michelle Gutierrez, Chloe Ponce, Nora Vera; Physical Therapist Assistant : Haley Nelson; Radiologic Technology : Amanda I. Arzaga, Brittany N. Garza, Andrea C. Lindquist, Katherine A. Loftin, Augustine N. Martinez, Monica D. Revolorio, Dana M. Riojas; Respiratory Therapy : Dustin Mitchell, Meghaben Bhakta; Surgical Technology : Stephany Hernandez; Web Development : Ariel Garza

DIVISION OF INDUSTRY AND PUBLIC SERVICE

Architecture : Kevin R. Carreon; Diesel : Rodrigo A. Castillo Jr.; Air Conditioning : Atlee R. Dubose; Construction Management : Michael W. Freitag; Building Maintenance : Avelardo Martinez; Automotive : Francisco Moreno Jr.; Drafting : Ethan K. Nguyen; Airframe : Erika A. Rocha; Power Plant : Eric A. Webb.

We want to say congratulations to all of the recognized students and faculty members.

