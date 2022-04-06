Del Mar College hosts NASA camp for high school students

Campers got hands-on experience working alongside current Del Mar students to launch rockets, fly drones, and learn about careers in the aerospace engineering field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students from across the Coastal Bend got hands-on experience at a NASA camp Saturday hosted by Del Mar College at their Windward campus.

This was all thanks to a multi-year, $1,200,000 grant between Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The universities partnered in an effort to offer enhanced and streamlined services for students attending both institutions.

About 18 campers worked alongside current Del Mar students who are enrolled in STEM programs to launch rockets, fly drones, and learn about careers in the aerospace engineering field.

John Nelson was one of the facilitators at the event. He is the lead instructor for the geographic information systems and unmanned aircraft systems programs at Del Mar College.

"It's not only important to our community here in South Texas, but it's vitally important to our nation as a whole in regards to being able to stay in step with technology worldwide, globally in a very competitive market," Nelson explained.

Students who attended said it was fun to work with others who share their interest in STEM topics. They also enjoyed learning about the technology they got to try out and how it is used in the field.

Those interested in taking part in future NASA camps are encouraged to reach out to Del Mar's science departments to sign up.

