Del Mar College offering first baccalaureate degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

The full-time RN to BSN program is designed for Registered Nurses who already have an associate degree. It takes just three semesters to complete.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College has served our community since 1935 and, once again, they are breaking new ground – this time, through their nursing program.

While it used to be that anyone with an associate degree would have to look beyond Del Mar College for that next step in education, that is no longer the case. For the first time ever, Del Mar is offering a baccalaureate degree – in this instance, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

According to Dr. Jennifer McWha, RN, Director of the Nurse Education Program, this has been in the works for some time. “So, it's been a two-year process but, yes, this is the first bachelor’s degree for the college.”

Dr. McWha says there has been a push across the country to produce more bachelor-prepared nurses. She also notes that this opportunity comes at a time when the need for nurses with advanced training is critical – particularly when it comes to caring for patients with chronic and often-complicated conditions.

“We are having a shortage of care providers in our area (and) in Texas, and so allowing students to continue and get that higher degree, the BSN, is sort of a stepping stone for then even further advancing into roles like the nurse practitioner, nurse educator, nurse researcher.”

Plans are to start in the fall with just 30 students and increase from there.

The hope is that those who complete the work will acquire skills they can continue to use as health care professionals in our community.

Those who want to learn more should visit www.delmar.edu/bsn or contact the Nurse Education Department at (361) 698-2809.

