Del Mar College offers first of its kind Artificial Intelligence certificate course

With help from TAMU-CC, the course will be offered this Fall semester at DMC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting this Fall, a brand-new course brought to life by Del Mar and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will give students the opportunity to be part of history.

"Del Mar College will come up with the first AI certificate," said Dr. Philippe Tissot with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, "with their classes starting this Fall".

'Artificial Intelligence,' we're face to face with it every day literally.

"If you use Alexa or Siri on your Apple or Amazon device," said Dr Phillip Davis, a professor of Computer Science at Del Mar, "you're actually talking to Artificial Intelligence."

The course will allow students to get their 'Artificial Intelligence' certificate from Del Mar.

They're calling it: 'the first of its kind,' and it's right here in our backyard.

Dr. Phillip said just word of the course is already starting to attract students.

"When to the University of Texas, got a degree in mathematics and science, went to work in Dallas for IT companies, and then after a decade he decided to come back to Corpus and do a career change which happens, and now he finds himself here looking for opportunities," said Dr. Phillip.

Opportunities offered by the partnership of two schools:

"Students and Del Mar can participate in the research that is taking place in our Artificial Intelligence at A&M Corpus Christi," Dr. Philippe added.

They said the goal is to offer endless possibilities, for not only the community, but beyond that.

"The certificate that we give you will prepare you for a job that uses AI," said Dr. Phillip, "so you might go and work for a surveying company, you might go and work for an engineering company doing geographical information systems and you're applying machine-oriented algorithms and artificial intelligence".

The course is set to start in the fall and registration is open right now.

For more information about this program, contact the computer science, engineering, and advanced technology department's office at 361-698-1299.

