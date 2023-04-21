Del Mar College officially opens Oso Bay Campus

The process to introduce the campus began over a decade ago with the facilities master plan in 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College officially opened their Oso Bay Campus.

It's the college's first new campus built in 65 years. 3NEWS was able to capture the new state-of-the-art facilities, that include the culinary arts and STEM buildings.

The process to introduce the campus began over a decade ago with the facilities master plan in 2012.

"The ability to set a foot print in this rapidly growing area of the city by way of population is definitely providing opportunities for individuals to take advantage where they couldn't before," said Del Mar President Mark Escamilla.