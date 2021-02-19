Del Mar College online courses resume Monday, college yet to determine when face-to-face classes will resume

The college said online students who are still without essential services should contact their professor to discuss accommodations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Online classes for Del Mar College will resume Monday, Feb. 22 after a break due to this week's winter weather, college officials said.

The college said online students who are still without essential services should contact their professor to discuss accommodations.

At this time, there is no date on when the college will resume face-to-face classes. College officials are working to ensure the facilities are in working order before welcoming students back.

All online, face-to-face and hybrid classes remain cancelled until Sunday, Feb. 21.

The College is also offering student emergency aid through the DMC Foundation. Click here to complete the online application.

The College will continue to monitor conditions over the weekend and will adjust operational plans accordingly.

