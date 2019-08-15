CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College partnered up with Stark College & Seminary once again to make student transfers easier.

The transfer program trains individuals who seek preparation and leadership in the ministry will be signing an MOU to make the transfer of course work and credits completed at Del Mar College simpler.

Del Mar College will provide its students with information about SCS programs of study as they pursue their coursework at the community college and then work with staff to transfer their credits to Stark College.

