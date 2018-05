Sign up your team for the Del Mar College Stringers for Scholarships Fishing Tournament! All proceeds benefit student scholarships through the DMC Foundation, Inc.

It all begins at Marker 37 in Corpus Christi, TX on Friday June 8th. For more information click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII