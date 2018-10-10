Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, a Del Mar College professor shared some images of her artwork.

On Wednesday professor of art Amorette Garza shared some of her artworks as part of Something about a Pinata.

According to Garza, she uses her art to find a connection to her cultural, heritage and reflects on her upbringing in south Texas.

Garza's art and other local artist have become part of Cheech Marin's collection.

"He does collect from artists here locally," Garza said. "He has a connection with the art museum."

Marin had been looking for more female representation as part of his collection.

In January Marin visited and saw Garza's artwork and decided to include her.

© 2018 KIII