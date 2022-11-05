Del Mar College professors to perform in France as part of city cultural exchange

A cultural exchange between the city of Corpus Christi and Agen, France is set to take place later this month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cultural exchange between the City of Corpus Christi and Agen, France will take place later this month. This exchange is part of The Sister Cities program.

Del Mar College Professor of Music, Dr. David Sutanto, and Professor of Piano, Dr. Shao-Shan Chen, will be performing in Agen, France on Thursday, May 26.

“It’s absolutely exciting and as I’ve mentioned to several people that this opportunity is really probably once in a lifetime and we are terribly honored and humbled,” said Dr. Sutanto.

Dr. Sutanto and Dr. Shao-Shan have selected pieces written by American Composers to play in France.

“We carved out this American composer’s repertoire I’m sure it will thrill our French audience,” said Dr. Shao-Shen.

Dr. Shao-Shen adds that music is a universal language and both professors are looking forward to the experience.

Councilmember Roland Barrera and Sister City Committee Chairperson Melody Cooper will also be representing the City in Agen from May 23 to May 28.