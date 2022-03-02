Del Mar College Board of Regents will be holding a public hearing to discuss redistricting

This hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to review the proposed maps and possible impacts, and then discuss and provide input.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Board of Regents is holding a public hearing to discuss their redistricting plan.

It is happening on Tuesday, April 12th, at 10:30 a.m. in room 106 of the college's Center of Economic Development, located at 3209 S. Staples.

As a note, Del Mar College will be closed for Spring Break March 14th-19th, and will reopen Monday, March 21st at 7:30 a.m.

To view these proposed redistricting maps, demographic facts, and impact, please click here.

