Machinery company donates dozer to Del Mar Colleges' applied technology program

Doggett donated a John Deere 850K Dozer, which is valued at $175,000. The machine will be used to help train students who are learning to become diesel mechanics.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar Colleges' diesel applied technology program received a generous gift.

The heavy machinery company Doggett donated a John Deere 850K Dozer, which is valued at $175,000.

The machine will be used to help train students who are learning to become diesel mechanics and heavy equipment technicians.

"All this stuff is seen in the construction industry and these are the exact types of machines that these students will be facing when they come out in the market," said Duane Valentine, VP of product support for Doggett.

Del Mar student Shariel Gonzalez is one of many students who are excited to get more experience in her field of study.

"More equipment, so we can get more hands-on, and have more experience whenever we go to the real world," Gonzalez said.

As construction in the Coastal Bend continues to boom, programs like the one at Del Mar are especially important for the future of the community.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.