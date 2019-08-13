CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College officials said they need to add $5 million to next year's budget while giving an update Tuesday to the Board of Regents.

The provided the update in advance of their first public hearing on the budget and tax rate, which is coming up Aug. 19. Three days later, a second hearing will take place. The board is set to approve the budget Aug. 27.

Officials said there are a number of reasons for the request, which include new initiatives to help students complete their degree programs and to finish their new southside campus.

"We're looking to use some of those dollars for startup costs and some equipment needs to get that up and running," Del Mar College CFO Raul Garcia said.

The college hopes to have their southside campus up and running by 2022.

