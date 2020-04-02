CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Del Mar College student has decided to take to social media, asking for a kidney donor.

19-year-old Heavenly Flores has LUPUS and stage five chronic kidney disease, which causes her to go to dialysis multiple times a week.

"I watch Netflix or Hulu, listen to music, I like to draw," Flores said.

Two years ago, Flores seemed to act like almost any 17-year-old in high school, but what her mom thought was just a case of senioritis were symptoms of an autoimmune disease.

"I was really tired. Like every day, I would sleep," Flores said.

"As a mother, you'd think they're lazy because they don't want to clean their room," said Cesilia Flores, Heavenly's mom.

"They found out I had LUPUS," Flores said.

In January 2018, Heavenly tried to donate blood at school, something she often did. This time phlebotomists noticed her iron was alarmingly low. Her labs were sent to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"They said we do need your daughter here as soon as possible," Cesilia said.

Heavenly's family shaken by the news heavenly had LUPUS.

"Overwhelmed. Sometimes it's easy but sometime's it's hard," Cesilia said.

"Since I have the LUPUS that attacks your organs, it attacks my kidneys, so now I have to take a lot of medication plus dialysis," Flores said.

Heavenly has stage five chronic kidney disease and goes to dialysis three times a week between college classes.

"Trying to work and trying to provide it was kind of hard to help her," Cesilia said.

Heavenly is on a kidney donor list but fearful for the wait. She recently took to Facebook, asking for someone with Type O blood to donate a kidney.

If you're interested in being a kidney donor or donating your kidney to Heavenly, you can contact the Driscoll Kidney Center.

"They're basically like helping me save my life really because if not, I would be on dialysis until I'm able to find a kidney," Flores said.

