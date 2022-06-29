Del Mar College tax district could expand to Robstown following voter petition

Robstown residents petitioned for the move to let voters decide. The benefits would include cheaper 'in district' tuition. However, it also means a tax increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People who live in Robstown got to hear from Del Mar College officials Wednesday on their plan should voters approve Robstown ISD to join the college's taxing district.

Currently, the Del Mar College tax district includes Calallen ISD, Corpus Christi ISD, Flour Bluff ISD, Tuloso-Midway ISD and West Oso ISD.

The decision came after residents in Robstown submitted a petition to the college board of regents.

They want to be included in the college's taxing district with the petition getting more than 480 signatures which is five percent of registered voters needed to call for an election.

Should the annexation be approved in November, Robstown students who want to continue their education at Del Mar would pay "in district" tuition.

"There are a lot of people wanting to attend, be apart of Del Mar, but they don't have the transportation, the means to meet the tuition," said annexation supporter Yvette Villalobos. "This would be a little break for them, and also contributing to our community."

If a full-time student within the district is taking 15 semester hours, they could be saving $750 per semester.

"This would be a great opportunity for students, families, and really the adult learners within the Robstown area to come to Del Mar College," said Lenora Keas, VP Chief Operating Officer for Del Mar. "We have many programs that lead people to higher paying jobs and long term careers."

A number of people took the opportunity to voice their support of an election during Wednesday's public hearing, but the possibility of taxes increasing was a concern. Robstown City Council member Jimmy Morales said that that pricing would inevitably be a large factor.

"How are they going to afford that with the property taxes doubling and tripling," Morales said.

It's an issues in which voters will have the ultimate say in November if regents end up calling for the election. The decision is on the agenda for the board's august 9th meeting.

