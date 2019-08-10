CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College will host financial aid workshops to help with your financial aid applications or general questions.

The Financial Aid workshops will provide prospective students the opportunity to visit with financial aid staff to take a closer look at getting assistance.

Del Mar College representatives will help with the online 2019-20 and 2020-21 application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA. Residents who attend the financial aid workshop need to bring their 2017 and 2018 info for 2020-21, tax return and W-2 forms, verification of untaxed income, Social Security numbers and permanent resident information.

Del Mar College's first financial aid workshop will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Barth Learning Resources Center in room 102 on Del Mar College West Campus.

The second financial aid workshop will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the White Library in Room 103 on Del Mar College East Campus.

