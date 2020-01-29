CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax season is here, and if you need some extra help filing your taxes, some well-trained college students are standing by and willing to help.

Del Mar College's annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will help you file your taxes completely free.

"I'm awesome with numbers," accounting student Rose McPhail said.

McPhail is one of several accounting students who have taken what they've learned in the classroom and are put their skills to the test in the real world by helping file taxes.

"When I did mine, I paid like $65-70 for it, especially if its a simple return and only takes 10 minutes to do," McPhail said.

The VITA program is in its 18th year at Del Mar College, and residents keep money in their pockets. The service is free and done by first and second-year tax students who are accounting majors.

"It helps me out a lot. It helps the students. Everything came back okay," Ricardo Trevino said as he waited to file his taxes.

The VITA program continues to grow in popularity.

"The first year we did 75 tax returns, last year we did almost 1000," instructor Adelfino Palacios said.

According to Palacios, he is always on hand to keep an eye on the students.

"Our students are getting practical experience The IRS provided the software they are doing actual real returns processing them electronically," Palacios said.

The free tax service is to file basic returns, so no business or rental properties, and you must have made less than $56,000 in 2019.

Residents who have their taxes filed must bring your W-2's and identification.

The help is available from 2-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday until April 14.

The students will be in room 204 at the Venters Business Building at Del Mar College's East Campus.

