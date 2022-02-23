Del Mar College's Heritage Hall being demolished

The space will be used for more parking and an extension of the student center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Out with the old and in with the new!

Del Mar College is in the middle of several projects to upgrade their facilities and today, Heritage Hall, one of the oldest buildings on the college's Heritage Campus, is being demolished.

The space will be used for more parking and an extension of the student center.

You can see updates on various projects, including their new campus on the south side, on the Del Mar College website.

The new campus, named the Oso Creek campus, features nearly 250,000 square feet of building space for some of its fastest growing programs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.