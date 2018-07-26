CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Del Mar College is offering NCCER (National Center of Construction Education Research) Core Curriculum with OSHA-10 training for anyone looking to get their foot in the door in the Oil & Gas Industry.

This curriculum is "created by industry, for industry" and is effective for job eligibility.

Anyone can take the class for a fee of $300, while transitioning veterans are eligible for free admission. Small business are encouraged to give the school a call.

The class will be held from August 18th until October 6th. from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every Saturday at the Del Mar College West Campus.

For more information, visit http://delmar.edu.

