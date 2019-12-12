CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Del Mar College are ready to enter the workforce after finishing a free carpentry program.

With their resumes in place of tools, the carpenters are ready to help Rebuild Texas and further their careers.

Throughout the ten-week program, students learned the basics of construction, blueprints, techniques, and worksite safety.

"I've always wanted to work outside, so the fact that it was free made it even more, and it made me appreciate it a lot more because it was you know an opportunity that not a lot of people get," student Taylor Crafton said.

"It's something that I've always been interested in always been a part of, in construction been a part of my family for a long time, so it's something I wanted to make a career out of and this was a great opportunity to do that," student Mario Velazquez said.

After graduating from the program, students also receive their OSHA certification.

