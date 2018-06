Calling all Veterans looking to go back to school or further their education.

Del Mar College's Upward Bound Program provides veterans with free assistance on preparing for college, applying for admission and financial aid and much more.

For more information visit their website:

https://vikingnews.delmar.edu/del-mar-receives-13-million-grant-to-help-military-veterans-get-college-ready/

