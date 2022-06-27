Supplies cut short at Del Mar cosmetology program due to supply chain shortages

Even after sharing supplies, students are having to get additional help from their professors to make sure that their educational needs are being met.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone nowadays is feeling the impact of supply chain issues including cosmetology students and staff at Del Mar College.

Supplies such as scissors and mannequins are just a few of the items students are having to work around.

Since the cosmetology industry is based on hands on experience, students such as Barbara Cano has gotten closer to her classmates during this time.

"It's hard. We're having to share off of one another. It would be nice if we had all the supplies because the teachers can only give us so much, the instructors," Cano said.

Even with sharing, students are having to get additional help from their professors to make sure that their educational needs are being met.

"There's people who haven't had the heads that we need for our kits. We're having to borrow from the teachers," Cano said.

Cano added that even with assistance from her professors, the impact of supply shortages can still be felt throughout the program.

"When they finally give us heads to practice on, we have to pay the teacher back. So I mean, it's just kind of hard trying to figure out what we have to do," Cano said.

Down the hall, another classroom full of students are busy at work. Lissa Gonzalez, a dual credit cosmetology professor at Del Mar, said that students have had to limit the amount of experience they receive in the classroom.

"We did have to cut down in the amount of services that they were doing, where before, if they had to do 30 haircuts, well, maybe they only had to do 10 this time," Gonzalez said.

Modifying the curriculum was necessary, especially with the long wait time for mannequin heads to ship in.

"When you're down to just one, you have to really make the best use of that one that you can," Gonzalez said.

The lack of supplies means that students are having to learn more on the job.

"We had students graduate that, you know, didn't have as much hands on experience. And they had to learn that more in the salons," Gonzalez said.

While supplies may be hard to come by, students are learning new ways to overcome this obstacle.

"It's easy because we all struggle together so it kind of gives a bond," Cano said.

For more information regarding the cosmetology program and their services, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.