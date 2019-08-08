CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids all around the Coastal Bend are preparing for the upcoming school year and on Thursday many of them were able to get a free haircut thanks to some students at Del Mar College.

Dual-credit cosmetology students were on hand Thursday to give them fresh new cuts just in time for the 2019-20 school year. They will continue to provide the haircuts on Friday to make sure as many kids as possible can start their year prepared and ready to learn.

Kiii Photojournalist Roy Hinojosa caught up with some of the students taking part in the free haircut event and brought back the details.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: