Del Mar Boulevard neighborhood sees a monster Halloween turnout

Regardless of the crowd, the Del Mar neighborhood made a community effort to put smiles on the faces of monsters both young and old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The neighborhood of Del Mar Boulevard off Ocean Drive was packed with families and Halloween traffic, but even then, the night remained safe for those who ventured out.

Resident Mary Kerstetter said she loves seeing a large turnout of trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood.

"I usually get about 150-200 myself, but on Del Mar they get at least 1000," she said.

Ben Pettus needed help handing out candy as he tried to keep up with the line outside his family home.

"Normally at the beginning it builds up slow, but when it gets dark it gets really crazy," he said.

3NEWS was able to see the long lines for ourselves. Even though the street was packed with little monsters, princesses and even a ghostbuster, Cullen Braugh said everyone makes the effort to make it a safe Halloween night.

"People are always out here, safe and fun and if you have kids perfect neighborhood for it," he said.

The neighborhood is so popular that drivers kept a close watch for any excited trick-or-treaters crossing the street. A block down, 3NEWS found Jordan Lopez, who had the important job of keeping the candy dish full.

"Very busy every year, every year, go through probably go through 20 of these buckets of candy," he said.

