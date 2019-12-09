CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Del Mar College professor is gaining statewide attention. Mac Aipperspach was recently named Educator of the Year by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

For 38 years Aipperspach has been a TV and Radio instructor at Del Mar College. He made a name for himself by working at various radio stations across the country. Aipperspach offers advice to aspiring journalists based on his experience.

"Do the best that you can, in uncovering things, in things like that, you're not solving the problems, you're pointing them out. Then you talk to people to find what can be better so, you're the eyes and the ears of society," Aipperspach said.

