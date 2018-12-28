Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Many families across Texas are now getting home and going on vacation after storms delayed flights in Dallas and Houston.

Julie and Chad Henderson planned to celebrate the 2018 holidays with their kids in Corpus Christi. They flew out of Minneapolis at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday.

"To arrive in Dallas at 2:00 and to catch a connecting flight at 2:45 and to arrive at Corpus Christi at 4:15," Henderson's said.

While it was a sunny day in Corpus Christi the weather in Dallas wasn't as nice.

The Henderson's were stuck on the tarmac at the Dallas Forth Worth Airport waiting for updates from the flight attendants.

"We've now had 2 hours pass of them hoping and extending the time to take off," Henderson's said.

As more time passed the Henderso's never took off, they were told that their flight was canceled and the earliest they could fly into Corpus Christi would be at 8 p.m. Thursday

The Henderson decided to rent a car and drive down to Corpus Christi.

"We are one family of dozens and dozens of people who are now looking to rent and looking to find a room. It was just Helter Skelter at the airport," Henderson's said.

Once the Henderson's were able to secure a rental car and hit the road, they realized they had no luggage.

"They said, 'No, there is no way you can get your bags. They will go to Corpus.' Moreover, we were thinking,'Well if we can't get a plane to Corpus how will our bags get to Corpus," Henderson's said.

The Henderson's have yet to receive their suitcases from the airport, but they arrived safely in Corpus Christi.

According to the Henderson's, traveling could've been worse, and they are happy to have the family all together finally.

