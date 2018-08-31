Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A delay in tax payments from local industry has put the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District in a tight spot.

The TMISD board approved a bare-bones $38 million budget this week.

The Flint Hills refinery is one of the biggest taxpayers in the TMISD and because of a dispute with the county tax appraiser, the company is withholding $1 million.

On Monday, the school board approved what they termed a "bare bones" budget that prevents the district from teacher pay raises and may result in layoffs in the second half of the budget year. Interim Superintendent Rodney Sumner said this means a hiring freeze and many program consolidations and cuts.

"We're just not over here whining, we're rolling up our sleeves every day coming to work and doing the best job that we can do," Sumner said. "Our goal is to not have all these woes impact our kids and our teachers."

A statement from Flint Hills said valuations for the past couple of years are well above fair market value and higher than valuations for other refineries in the county, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

The second largest taxpayer was the M&G plant, which went bankrupt last year. They owe some $6 million in taxes to the district, but those moneys will be paid by the new owners once the purchase of the plant is approved.

Sumner said if the situation doesn't change in the next six months, they may consider borrowing money or staff layoffs.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII