DeLorean shares how its electric Alpha 5 evolved over the years

The company recently made headlines recently when it announced it would have company headquarters in San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — DeLorean Motor Company is providing more information about the new Alpha 5 EV coupe and how it evolved from its foundation over the decades.

The company, which created the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 used in the Back to the Future trilogy, made headlines recently when it announced it would have company headquarters in San Antonio. Four decades after the DMC-12, the company announced it was focusing on electric vehicles moving forward as the company leadership believes EV automobiles will soon be the way of the future.

To create the Alpha 5, the design teams immersed themselves in the style and technology of each of the last four decades and only used tools that were available within each of the decades.

Today we release a reimagined timeline of DeLorean’s 40 year history. The DMC-12 set the stage for a legacy of iconic design and the DMC-24 represented an evolution in design. The 1996 Alpha2 offered a vision of the future. Read how at https://t.co/Sqz4tcwrgO #DeloreanUntold pic.twitter.com/TnyLupx1GD — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) July 25, 2022

The company drew inspiration from releases in each decade: the DMC-12 released in 1981, or course, the Alpha 2 roadster in 1996, the Alpha 3 luxury sedan in 2006, and the 2013 Alpha 4 SUV powered by hydrogen.

The company also revealed that the DMC-24 was a 4-5 seat vehicle designed in 1981 was previously unknown to the general public. Archived sketches revealed a step toward DeLorean's future with a departure from its stainless-steel body and the exploration of new materials, but the vehicle ultimately remained unreleased, the company said.

Click through the gallery below to see the Alpha models and concepts through the decades from DeLorean Motor Company.

DeLorean Alpha models through the years 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"To understand where we are going, we have to know where we have been," said Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company Inc. "We have a responsibility to explore and honor the brand's history while curating its future."