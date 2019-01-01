Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new Nueces County judge was sworn into office Tuesday.

Democrat Barbara Canales will now serve as the new Nueces County judge.

Canales faced Former County Commissioner Republican Mike Pusley during the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election after Loyd Neal announced his retirement.

According to Canales, top three priorities for her will be to have a county-wide Geographic Information System to allow Nueces County to be a "smart" county; better drainage for many parts of Nueces County; and to support new infrastructure for the Padre Island community that is ready for a booming economy.

