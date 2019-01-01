Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new judge was sworn into office Tuesday in the 148th District Court.

Democrat Carlos Valdez will now serve as the new 148th District Court Judge.

During the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election Valdez won against Republican Bill Kelly after former Judge Guy Williams did not seek re-election.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII