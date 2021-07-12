Democratic candidate files to run for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2

Democratic candidate Cinia Clarich Montoya officially filed to run for the Precinct 2 commission seat on Tuesday.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring to challenge Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez for the Precinct 2 seat.

Democratic candidate Cinia Clarich Montoya officially filed to run for the Precinct 2 commission seat on Tuesday. She said her decision to run was prompted in part by the recent redistricting in Nueces County, which pulled candidate Larry Elizondo out of the running for Precinct 2.

It was just last Tuesday, Nov. 30, when Elizondo confirmed to 3News that he would no longer be running for the Precinct 2 seat against Commissioner Gonzalez -- this after Nueces County Commissioners approved redrawn district maps that no longer included Elizondo's residence within the precint he was running for.

Elizondo said he believes the redistricting was done intentionally so that he could no longer run against Commissioner Gonzalez, but said he did not feel it would be ethical to live in one district while representing another.

