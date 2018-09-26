Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Texas Attorney General candidate Justin Nelson stopped in Corpus Christi Tuesday night as part of his campaign tour.

Nelson is the Democratic candidates running against the incumbent Republican, Ken Paxton. Nelson was not holding back, calling out Paxton for trying to stay in office, even though he's under felony indictment.

"We need a Texas attorney general who will enforce the law and not break it. It is ridiculous that we have a Texas Attorney General who is indicted for fraud," said Nelson.

Paxton has not been convicted of anything, and insists he is innocent of securities fraud charges against him. Still, Nelson says Paxton should not even be in the race.

"Why would you hire a lawyer in Mr. Paxton, he can't even serve on a jury because he's indicted. The only times he's appeared in court is to say 'not guilty'," continued Nelson.

The prominent Houston based attorney is a former law clerk for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and currently teaches law classes at University of Texas. He says Texans deserve a state lawyer who will fight on behalf of all Texans.

The democratic candidate will face off against Paxton on election day, November 6th.

