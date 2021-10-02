Democratic lawmakers want change to the Child Tax Credit to increase it and send payments directly to families

If approved, the new plan would start in July and last one year when it would be re-evaluated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bill Clark, a local tax preparer says, "under the current tax code that we have, we have a 2,000 dollar child tax credit that is filed and is received with the tax return. This other would be received on a monthly basis so families would receive either 250 or 300 dollars on the age of the child per month."

Clark is talking about a Democratic proposal in Washington that would increase the current $2,000 per child tax credit to $3,600 for each child five and under in a family to $3,000 for every child from age six to 17.



The other difference is qualifying tax payers would get a monthly check rather than a lump sum tax refund. However, there is an income limit to qualify.

"Current tax code has a single parent, that threshold is 200,000 dollars. On a joint return was 400,000 dollars. This is going to drop down to $75,000 and 150 max with two earner families."

If approved, the new plan would start in July and last one year when it would be re-evaluated.



But Clark says the middle class may be out of luck.

"The middle is going to get squeezed again is what this comes down to because they're not going to qualify," Clark said. "If they took somebody out at 75,000 and they've got three kids, they're still going to be hurting."





While the president's proposal would expand the Child Tax Credit for one year, some Democrats are pushing for legislation to make the tax credit permanent.

