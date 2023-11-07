Demolition begins for new hotel, promising a vibrant addition to Downtown Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera-Mason said they are excited for the new building.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work crews have begun demolition on Lomax Street to bring a new hotel to the downtown area.

If you've been a resident of Corpus Christi for some time, then you probably remember the colorful buildings in the area that were once home to various night clubs.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera-Mason said they are excited for the new change.

"We think the hotel is a really wonderful addition," she said. "We are going to have more people downtown, more foot traffic. There will be space for restaurants on the first floor. There will be bar on the rooftop. We think it will show Corpus Christi in a great light."

Mason said the demo should wrap up in about a month and construction should begin on the Homewood Suites building this fall, which is expected to have 126 hotel rooms.

