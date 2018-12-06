Major road closures that are part of the nearly $800 million Harbor Bridge project are coming your way.

The intersection of I-37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard will be closed starting next Wednesday, June 20. That closure will last for the rest of the month.

Crews will reduce both north and southbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard to one lane so they can take down the Nueces Bay bridge.

The lanes should re-open again on Monday, July 2.

