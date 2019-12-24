CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former Mount Carmel assisted living home is being torn down to make way for progress and give those who call the Ronald McDonald House home a new space.

The more than 60-year-old Mount Carmel home on South Alameda closed its doors as an assisted living center back in 2017 after the sisters could not afford to refurbish the aging building. The more than 200,000 square foot structure was then bought by the Ed Rochal Foundation and given to the Ronald McDonald House back in April to give the charity some much needed extra space.

However, before the Ronald McDonald House can call it home, some changes need to be made.

"We salvage everything we can," said Robert Black, supervisor with Camacho Demolition. "We got a resource pit where we crush the concrete, take the block, crush it, crush everything we can."

The demolition is expected to take up to two months.

