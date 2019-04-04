CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents were invited to Flour Bluff Junior High School Thursday evening to discuss how to keep their kids safe online.

The informational meeting was hosted by a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Heath Hardwick explained to parents the different things he's seen since working as a special agent with the homeland security investigation unit. Most importantly the types of online threats kids are facing every day.

"I was just amazed at all the things I don't know," said Shirley Thornton, president of Flour Bluff School board.

"Kids are always on their cell phones, and it's just really important for parents to know all these gateways for predators to get to kids," the concerned parent said.

Social media, transportation apps and even video games are what students are using to talk to each other and strangers. Hardwick said its a perfect opportunity for a predator.

Hardwick advises parents to tell kids to turn their location off on apps, don't give away personal information and don't post videos or pictures that could give away their location.

"You really want to dive down into these apps were direct messaging and instant messaging is taking place and check those apps as well not just text messages and pictures," Hardwick said.

It doesn't help that these app creators are getting clever.

"I think the most shocking thing was the availability of the apps that have a dual purpose," Thornton said.

One of the apps is an extra calculator parent might see on their child's phone. Back in 2017, an Alice ISD teacher was accused of using it to send messages and pictures to a student.

There are apps that parents can use to limit their kids online and on social media.

"Our school needs to be on top of things. We need to know what's happening. Just to protect our kids. Safety is important," Thornton said.

According to Hardwick, it all comes down to communication with your children.

"Communicating with them on a daily basis and find out how they're doing day to day will make a big impact on what's going on on those devices," Hardwick said.

