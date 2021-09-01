x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Department of Insurance rejects proposed 5-percent increase on windstorm insurance rates

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association proposed the rate hike back in December.

TEXAS, USA — It appears a five-percent increase will not be tacked onto commercial and residential windstorm insurance rates, at least for now.

The Texas Department of Insurance rejected a proposal by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association to raise the rates last year.

In a letter, the Department of Insurance said TWIA failed to make the analysis available for public review 14 days prior to voting on the rate increase during a Dec. 8 meeting. 

Furthermore, the letter said they did not clearly inform the public there would be a vote on the rate filing at that meeting.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: