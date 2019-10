SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — New artwork is on display in the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office thanks to two deputies.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera shared photos of artwork done by deputies Brandon Box and Mario Lasoya.

Box creates U.S. and Texas flags from wood and then stains them. He donated a set of his art to the Sheriff's Office. Lasoya collected discarded wooden fence planks from Hurricane Harvey to create a gray Texas flag.

